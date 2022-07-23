Skip to main content
Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem R.2.73
Chapter 1, Problem R.2.73

Evaluate each expression. See Example 4. (-2)⁴

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the base and the exponent in the expression. Here, the base is \(-2\) and the exponent is \(4\).
Recall that raising a number to an exponent means multiplying the base by itself as many times as the exponent indicates. So, \((-2)^4 = (-2) \times (-2) \times (-2) \times (-2)\).
Multiply the base step-by-step: first multiply the first two factors, then multiply the result by the next factor, and so on.
Remember that multiplying two negative numbers results in a positive number, so keep track of the signs carefully during multiplication.
Continue multiplying until all four factors are included, which will give you the final value of \((-2)^4\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponents and Powers

An exponent indicates how many times a base number is multiplied by itself. For example, in (-2)⁴, the base is -2 and the exponent 4 means multiplying -2 by itself four times: (-2) × (-2) × (-2) × (-2).
Recommended video:
03:05
Powers Of Complex Numbers In Polar Form (DeMoivre's Theorem) Example 1

Order of Operations with Negative Bases

When raising a negative number to a power, parentheses are crucial. (-2)⁴ means the entire negative number is raised to the fourth power, while -2⁴ means the negative of 2 raised to the fourth power. This affects the final sign of the result.
Recommended video:
04:12
Algebraic Operations on Vectors

Even and Odd Powers of Negative Numbers

Raising a negative number to an even power results in a positive number because multiplying an even number of negatives yields a positive. Conversely, an odd power of a negative number results in a negative value.
Recommended video:
06:19
Even and Odd Identities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. See Example 8. -12y + 4y + 3y + 2y

688
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. See Example 8. 3(k + 2) - 5k + 6 + 3

588
views
Textbook Question

Find the given distances between points P, Q, R, and S on a number line, with coordinates -4, -1, 8, and 12, respectively. See Example 3. d (P, Q)

546
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. 18 - 4² + 5 - (3 - 7)

590
views
Textbook Question

Rewrite each expression using the distributive property and simplify, if possible. See Example 7. x + x

608
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. See Example 8. -2⁄3 (12w) (7z)

602
views