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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 137
Chapter 1, Problem 137

Simplify. See Example 9. (√7/5)/(√3/10)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the expression as a single fraction: \(\frac{\sqrt{7} \times 5}{\sqrt{3} \times 10}\).
Simplify the numerical coefficients by dividing 5 by 10, which reduces to \(\frac{1}{2}\), so the expression becomes \(\frac{\sqrt{7}}{\sqrt{3}} \times \frac{1}{2}\).
Combine the square roots in the numerator and denominator into a single square root: \(\frac{\sqrt{7}}{\sqrt{3}} = \sqrt{\frac{7}{3}}\).
Multiply the simplified square root by \(\frac{1}{2}\) to get \(\frac{1}{2} \times \sqrt{\frac{7}{3}}\).
If desired, rationalize the denominator inside the square root by multiplying numerator and denominator inside the root by 3, resulting in \(\frac{1}{2} \times \sqrt{\frac{21}{9}}\), and then simplify further.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Simplifying Radicals

Simplifying radicals involves expressing a square root in its simplest form by factoring out perfect squares. This process makes it easier to perform arithmetic operations with radicals and to compare their values.
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Rationalizing the Denominator

Rationalizing the denominator means eliminating any square roots from the denominator of a fraction by multiplying numerator and denominator by a suitable radical. This results in a simplified expression with a rational denominator.
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Properties of Square Roots and Fractions

Understanding that the square root of a fraction equals the fraction of the square roots (√(a/b) = √a / √b) helps in manipulating expressions involving radicals and fractions. This property is essential for simplifying complex radical expressions.
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