Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Example 10.
- 4 ≤ (x + 1)/2 ≤ 5
64
views
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Example 10.
- 4 ≤ (x + 1)/2 ≤ 5
Solve each quadratic equation using the square root property. See Example 6. (3x - 1)² = 12
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Examples 8 and 9. -2x + 8 ≤ 16
Solve each quadratic equation using the zero-factor property. See Example 5.
x² + 2x - 8 = 0
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Examples 8 and 9. -2x - 2 ≤ 1 + x
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Examples 8 and 9. 5x +2 ≤ -48