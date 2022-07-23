Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Examples 8 and 9. -2x + 8 ≤ 16
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Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Examples 8 and 9. -2x + 8 ≤ 16
Solve each quadratic equation using the quadratic formula. See Example 7.
x² - x - 1 = 0
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Examples 8 and 9. -2x - 2 ≤ 1 + x
Solve each quadratic equation using the quadratic formula. See Example 7. x² - 2x - 2 = 0
Solve each quadratic equation using the square root property. See Example 6. x² = 16
Solve each quadratic equation using the quadratic formula. See Example 7. x² - 4x + 3 = 0