Skip to main content
Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem R.6.99
Chapter 1, Problem R.6.99

Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Example 10.
- 4 ≤ (x + 1)/2 ≤ 5

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by writing the compound inequality clearly: \(-4 \leq \frac{x + 1}{2} \leq 5\).
To eliminate the fraction, multiply all three parts of the inequality by 2 (which is positive, so the inequality signs remain the same): \(-4 \times 2 \leq x + 1 \leq 5 \times 2\).
Simplify the multiplication: \(-8 \leq x + 1 \leq 10\).
Next, isolate \(x\) by subtracting 1 from all parts of the inequality: \(-8 - 1 \leq x + 1 - 1 \leq 10 - 1\).
Simplify the expressions to get the solution for \(x\): \(-9 \leq x \leq 9\). Express this solution in interval notation as \([-9, 9]\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solving Compound Inequalities

A compound inequality involves two inequalities joined by 'and' or 'or'. To solve, treat it as two separate inequalities and find the values of the variable that satisfy both simultaneously. The solution is the intersection of the solution sets for each inequality.
Recommended video:
7:48
Solving Linear Equations

Manipulating Inequalities with Fractions

When solving inequalities involving fractions, multiply or divide both sides by the denominator carefully, ensuring it is positive to avoid reversing the inequality sign. Simplify the expression step-by-step to isolate the variable while maintaining inequality direction.
Recommended video:
4:02
Solving Linear Equations with Fractions

Interval Notation

Interval notation expresses the solution set of inequalities using parentheses and brackets to denote open or closed intervals. Parentheses indicate values not included, while brackets include endpoints. It provides a concise way to represent all values satisfying the inequality.
Recommended video:
06:01
i & j Notation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each quadratic equation using the square root property. See Example 6. (3x - 1)² = 12

66
views
Textbook Question

Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Examples 8 and 9. -2x + 8 ≤ 16

50
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or a contradiction. Give the solution set. See Example 4. 4(x + 7) = 2(x + 12) + 2(x + 1)

71
views
Textbook Question

Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Examples 8 and 9. -2x - 2 ≤ 1 + x

47
views
Textbook Question

Solve each quadratic equation using the quadratic formula. See Example 7. x² - 4x + 3 = 0

77
views
Textbook Question

Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Examples 8 and 9. 5x +2 ≤ -48

85
views