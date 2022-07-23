Textbook Question
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x) = -3|x|
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Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x) = -3|x|
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. 8 - (-13)
Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3. 2 [x - (4 + 2x) + 3] = 2x + 2
Write each rational expression in lowest terms. See Example 2. (8k + 16) / (9k + 18)
Concept Check Graph the points on a coordinate system and identify the quadrant or axis for each point. (0, 5)
Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3.
5/6x - 2x + 4/3 = 5/3