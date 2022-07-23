Skip to main content
Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 25
Chapter 1, Problem 25

Use set-builder notation to describe each set. See Example 2. (More than one description is possible.) {4, 8, 12, 16,...}

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the pattern in the given set: {4, 8, 12, 16, ...}. Notice that each element increases by 4, which suggests the set consists of multiples of 4.
Express the elements in terms of a variable, say \( n \), where \( n \) represents natural numbers starting from 1. Each element can be written as \( 4n \).
Write the set in set-builder notation by specifying the variable and the condition it must satisfy. For example, \( \{ x \mid x = 4n, n \in \mathbb{N} \} \), where \( \mathbb{N} \) denotes the set of natural numbers.
Alternatively, you can describe the set by stating that \( x \) is a positive integer multiple of 4, which can be written as \( \{ x \mid x \text{ is a multiple of } 4, x > 0 \} \).
Confirm that your set-builder notation accurately represents all elements in the original set and excludes any elements not in the set.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Set-Builder Notation

Set-builder notation is a concise way to describe a set by specifying a property that its members satisfy. Instead of listing elements, it defines the set as all elements x such that a condition P(x) holds true, e.g., {x | P(x)}. This notation is useful for describing infinite or large sets.
Recommended video:
06:01
i & j Notation

Arithmetic Sequences

An arithmetic sequence is a list of numbers with a constant difference between consecutive terms. For example, the set {4, 8, 12, 16,...} has a common difference of 4. Recognizing this pattern helps express the set using a formula for the nth term, such as a_n = 4n.

Domain and Variable Constraints in Set Definitions

When using set-builder notation, it is important to specify the domain and constraints on the variable, such as integers or natural numbers. For example, defining the set {4, 8, 12, 16,...} requires stating that n is a natural number to ensure only positive multiples of 4 are included.
Recommended video:
04:26
Parameterizing Equations Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. ƒ(x) = -3|x|

713
views
Textbook Question

Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. 8 - (-13)

494
views
Textbook Question

Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3. 2 [x - (4 + 2x) + 3] = 2x + 2

70
views
Textbook Question

Write each rational expression in lowest terms. See Example 2. (8k + 16) / (9k + 18)

754
views
Textbook Question

Concept Check Graph the points on a coordinate system and identify the quadrant or axis for each point. (0, 5)

695
views
Textbook Question

Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3.

5/6x - 2x + 4/3 = 5/3

61
views