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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 25
Chapter 1, Problem 25

Concept Check Graph the points on a coordinate system and identify the quadrant or axis for each point. (0, 5)

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Start by understanding the coordinate system: the horizontal axis is the x-axis and the vertical axis is the y-axis.
Plot the point (0, 5) by locating 0 on the x-axis and 5 on the y-axis.
Since the x-coordinate is 0, the point lies directly on the y-axis rather than inside any quadrant.
Recall that points on the y-axis have an x-coordinate of 0 and can be positive or negative along the y-axis.
Conclude that the point (0, 5) is on the positive y-axis, not in any of the four quadrants.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coordinate Plane and Axes

The coordinate plane consists of two perpendicular lines: the x-axis (horizontal) and the y-axis (vertical). Points are represented as (x, y), where x indicates horizontal position and y indicates vertical position. Understanding the axes helps locate points precisely.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Quadrants of the Coordinate Plane

The coordinate plane is divided into four quadrants, numbered counterclockwise starting from the upper right. Quadrant I has positive x and y values, Quadrant II has negative x and positive y, Quadrant III has negative x and y, and Quadrant IV has positive x and negative y. Identifying the quadrant helps classify point locations.
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Quadratic Formula

Points on the Axes

Points with either x = 0 or y = 0 lie directly on the y-axis or x-axis, respectively, rather than inside any quadrant. For example, (0, 5) lies on the y-axis above the origin. Recognizing axis points is essential for accurate graph interpretation.
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Convert Points from Rectangular to Polar
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