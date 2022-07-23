Textbook Question
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. See Examples 1 – 4.
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Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range. See Examples 1 – 4.
Use set-builder notation to describe each set. See Example 2. (More than one description is possible.) {4, 8, 12, 16,...}
Find each square root. See Example 1. √-121
Write each rational expression in lowest terms. See Example 2. (8k + 16) / (9k + 18)
Concept Check Graph the points on a coordinate system and identify the quadrant or axis for each point. (0, 5)
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -12.31 - (-2.13)