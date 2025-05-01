Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry - Part 1 of 2
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry - Part 1 of 2
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry / Measuring Absorbance / Problem 9
Problem 9
A sample has a percent transmittance of 15%. What is its absorbance?
A
1.176
B
0.823
C
0.176
D
0.500
