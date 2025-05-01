Skip to main content
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry - Part 1 of 2
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry / Absorption of Light / Problem 5
Problem 5
What is the relationship between the distance of electron shell transitions and the energy of the emitted photon?
A
Larger distance results in higher energy photons.
B
Distance does not affect photon energy.
C
Larger distance results in lower energy photons.
D
Larger distance results in no photon emission.
