17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry - Part 1 of 2
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry / Properties of Light / Problem 2
Calculate the energy of a photon with a frequency of 5 x 1014 Hz. (Planck's constant, h = 6.626 x 10-34 J·s)