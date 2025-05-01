Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry - Part 1 of 2
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry - Part 1 of 2
Problem 12
In a molecular orbital diagram of butadiene, which orbital does an electron move to upon UV irradiation?
A
From a bonding π orbital to an antibonding π* orbital.
B
From a σ orbital to a π orbital.
C
From an antibonding π* orbital to a bonding π orbital.
D
From a non-bonding orbital to a bonding orbital.
