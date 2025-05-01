Skip to main content
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry / Beer's Law / Problem 11
How does a spectrophotometer generate an absorbance spectrum?
By counting the number of photons absorbed by the sample.
By measuring the temperature change of a sample when exposed to light.
By measuring the intensity of light before and after it passes through a sample and plotting absorbance against wavelength.
By detecting the color change of the sample.
