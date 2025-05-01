Skip to main content
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry - Part 1 of 2
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry / Properties of Light / Problem 3
Problem 3
Evaluate the potential risks and benefits of using x-rays in medical imaging.
A
X-rays provide detailed images for diagnosis but pose a risk of ionizing radiation exposure.
B
X-rays are completely safe and have no associated risks.
C
X-rays are ineffective for medical imaging and are rarely used.
D
X-rays only affect surface tissues and do not penetrate the body.
