Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
10 of 12
Next
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry / Beer's Law / Problem 10
Problem 10
How does Beer's Law correlate absorbance and concentration?
A
Absorbance is inversely proportional to concentration.
B
Absorbance is directly proportional to concentration.
C
Absorbance is unrelated to concentration.
D
Absorbance is equal to the square of concentration.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer