17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry - Part 1 of 2
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry - Part 1 of 2
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry / Measuring Absorbance / Problem 7
Problem 7
In a UV-Vis spectroscopy experiment, why might a chemist choose to measure absorbance rather than percent transmittance?
A
Absorbance is less affected by sample impurities.
B
Absorbance is directly proportional to concentration, making it easier to analyze.
C
Percent transmittance provides more detailed spectral information.
D
Percent transmittance is more accurate for low concentration samples.
