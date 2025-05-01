Skip to main content
2. Tools of the Trade - Part 1 of 2
2. Tools of the Trade / Thermal Dependency / Problem 8
A solution has a concentration of 2.0 M at 25°C. If the temperature increases to 35°C and the density changes from 1.0 g/mL to 0.997 g/mL, what is the corrected concentration?