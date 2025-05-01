Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
2. Tools of the Trade - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
2. Tools of the Trade - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
8 of 11
Next
2. Tools of the Trade / Thermal Dependency / Problem 8
Problem 8
A solution has a concentration of 2.0 M at 25°C. If the temperature increases to 35°C and the density changes from 1.0 g/mL to 0.997 g/mL, what is the corrected concentration?
A
2.0 M
B
2.006 M
C
1.994 M
D
1.997 M
AI tutor
0
Show Answer