2. Tools of the Trade - Part 1 of 2
2. Tools of the Trade / Buoyancy / Problem 6
Problem 6
If the calibration weight density changes to 7.8 g/mL, how should the buoyancy equation be adjusted?
A
Use the average of the old and new calibration weight densities.
B
Use the new calibration weight density value in the equation.
C
Use the air density instead of calibration weight density.
D
Ignore the change in calibration weight density.
