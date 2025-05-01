Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
2. Tools of the Trade - Part 1 of 2
2. Tools of the Trade / Safety & Labels / Problem 3
Problem 3
How does precision and accuracy affect the handling of chemicals with high instability ratings?
A
They ensure that the correct handling procedures are followed to prevent accidents.
B
They reduce the need for safety equipment.
C
They increase the aesthetic appeal of the lab.
D
They allow for faster completion of experiments.
