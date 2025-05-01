Skip to main content
2. Tools of the Trade - Part 1 of 2
2. Tools of the Trade / Volumetric Instruments / Problem 10
Problem 10
During a titration, why is it important to remove air bubbles from the burette before starting the experiment?
A
Air bubbles can lead to inaccurate volume measurements.
B
Air bubbles can react with the titrant.
C
Air bubbles can change the color of the solution.
D
Air bubbles can cause the burette to break.
