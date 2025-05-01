Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
2. Tools of the Trade - Part 1 of 2
2. Tools of the Trade / Buoyancy / Problem 4
Problem 4
If the air density changes to 0.0015 g/mL, how should the buoyancy equation be adjusted?
A
Use the calibration weight density instead of air density.
B
Ignore the change in air density.
C
Use the average of the old and new air density values.
D
Use the new air density value in the equation.
