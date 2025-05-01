Skip to main content
2. Tools of the Trade - Part 1 of 2
2. Tools of the Trade / Thermal Dependency / Problem 7
Problem 7
What is the primary purpose of calibration in analytical chemistry?
A
To increase the speed of chemical reactions.
B
To reduce the cost of chemical analysis.
C
To change the chemical composition of a solution.
D
To ensure that measurements are as accurate and precise as possible.
