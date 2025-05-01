Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
2. Tools of the Trade - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Design an experiment using a vacuum flask and Buckner funnel to separate a mixture of sand and water. What steps would you include?
Attach the Buckner funnel to the vacuum flask, place filter paper in the funnel, and apply vacuum to draw water through.
Stir the mixture vigorously to separate the sand.
Heat the mixture in the vacuum flask to evaporate the water.
Use a separatory funnel to separate the sand from the water.
