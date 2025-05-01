Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
2. Tools of the Trade - Part 1 of 2
2. Tools of the Trade / Safety & Labels / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which of the following metals should not come into contact with water due to explosive reactions?
A
Sodium
B
Gold
C
Copper
D
Iron
