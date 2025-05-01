Skip to main content
3. Experimental Error - Part 2 of 2
3. Experimental Error / Precision and Accuracy / Problem 2
Problem 2
You are given a set of measurements with a high standard deviation and a mean close to the true value. How would you synthesize this information to evaluate the experiment?
A
The experiment is neither precise nor accurate.
B
The experiment is both precise and accurate.
C
The experiment is precise but not accurate.
D
The experiment is accurate but not precise.
