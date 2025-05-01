Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
3. Experimental Error - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
3. Experimental Error / Precision and Accuracy / Problem 1
Problem 1
An experiment yields results that are consistently close to each other but far from the expected value. How would you evaluate the precision and accuracy of this experiment?
A
The experiment is precise but not accurate.
B
The experiment is neither precise nor accurate.
C
The experiment is accurate but not precise.
D
The experiment is both precise and accurate.
