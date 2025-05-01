Skip to main content
3. Experimental Error - Part 2 of 2
3. Experimental Error / Types of Errors / Problem 6
Problem 6
In a series of experiments, a chemist notices that the results are consistently off by a small margin. What steps should be taken to minimize this error?
A
Use more precise instruments to reduce variability.
B
Ignore the error as it is within acceptable limits.
C
Recalibrate all instruments and review the experimental design.
D
Increase the number of trials to average out the error.
