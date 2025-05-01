Skip to main content
3. Experimental Error - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
3. Experimental Error - Part 2 of 2
3. Experimental Error / Types of Errors / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which of the following is an example of a systematic error?
A
Random noise in electronic measurements.
B
A scale that consistently reads 0.5 grams too high.
C
Variations in measurements due to human reaction time.
D
Fluctuations in temperature affecting a reaction rate.
