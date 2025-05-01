Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
3. Experimental Error - Part 2 of 2
Problem 9
Combine the uncertainties for the measurements 4.0 ± 0.1, 3.0 ± 0.2, and 1.0 ± 0.1 using the appropriate formula.
A
0.3
B
0.244
C
0.4
D
0.5
