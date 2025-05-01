Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
3. Experimental Error - Part 2 of 2
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
3. Experimental Error / Precision and Accuracy / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which factor is least likely to contribute to experimental error?
A
Using a calibrated instrument.
B
Human error in measurement.
C
Environmental conditions such as temperature fluctuations.
D
Instrumental drift over time.
