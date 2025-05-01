Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
3. Experimental Error - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
3. Experimental Error - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
8 of 9
Next
3. Experimental Error / Uncertainty / Problem 8
Problem 8
Given a measurement of 12.345 ± 0.002, how many significant digits should the measurement have?
A
3
B
4
C
5
D
6
AI tutor
0
Show Answer