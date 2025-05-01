Skip to main content
3. Experimental Error - Part 2 of 2
3. Experimental Error / Types of Errors / Problem 5
Problem 5
How can systematic errors be identified and corrected in an experiment?
A
By increasing the sample size to reduce variability.
B
By calibrating equipment and comparing results with known standards.
C
By repeating the experiment multiple times and averaging the results.
D
By using more precise instruments to reduce random errors.
