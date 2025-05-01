- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Calculate the cell potential for a silver-silver chloride reference electrode under non-standard conditions when the chloride ion concentration is 0.1 M. Assume the standard cell potential is 0.222 V.
What is a junction potential?
At 40 degrees Celsius, the ionization constant of water (Kw) is 2.92 x 10-14. What is the pH of a neutral solution at this temperature?
If you have 25 mL of 0.200 M HCl and you titrate it with 0.100 M NaOH, what is the equivalence volume of NaOH?
Given a redox reaction with a standard cell potential of 0.60 V, 3 electrons transferred, and a ratio of reduced to oxidized indicator of 10, calculate the cell potential using the Nernst equation.
Determine the change in oxidation state when manganese(II) ion is oxidized to permanganate ion.
What is the reduction product of permanganate ion in a neutral solution?
If a current of 10 A is applied for 100 seconds, how many moles of electrons are involved? (Faraday's constant = 96485 C/mol)
A solution contains 0.500 grams of silver chloride precipitate. Calculate the molarity of chloride ions if the solution volume is 100 mL.
Which of the following conditions indicates a spontaneous electrochemical reaction?
How do ionization energy and electron affinity work together in a galvanic cell?
Analyze the relationship between wavelength and energy for a photon and determine the energy of a photon with a wavelength of 400 nm. (Planck's constant, h = 6.626 x 10-34 J·s; Speed of light, c = 2.998 x 108 m/s)
Which series name is associated with electron transitions from higher energy levels to the first energy level in hydrogen?
Given a percent transmittance of 25%, calculate the absorbance.
A spectrophotometer measures an absorbance of 0.5 at 400 nm for a solution. If the reference beam intensity is 100 units, what is the sample beam intensity?
What is the primary purpose of mass spectrometry?