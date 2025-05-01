Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Analytical Chemistry Final - Part 2 of 2
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry / Beer's Law / Problem 15
Problem 15

A spectrophotometer measures an absorbance of 0.5 at 400 nm for a solution. If the reference beam intensity is 100 units, what is the sample beam intensity?