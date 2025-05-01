Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry Final - Part 2 of 2
15. Redox Titrations / The End Point / Problem 5
Given a redox reaction with a standard cell potential of 0.60 V, 3 electrons transferred, and a ratio of reduced to oxidized indicator of 10, calculate the cell potential using the Nernst equation.