Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Analytical Chemistry Final - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Analytical Chemistry Final - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
Upload your syllabus
or
add an exam manually
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 16
Next
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry / Junction Potential / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is a junction potential?
A
A potential difference that occurs at the interface between two ionic solutions due to differences in ion concentration and mobility.
B
A potential difference that occurs due to the movement of electrons in a vacuum.
C
A potential difference that occurs only in metallic conductors.
D
A potential difference that occurs only in non-conductive materials.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer