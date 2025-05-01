Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Analytical Chemistry Final - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
Problem 16
Analytical Chemistry Final - Part 2 of 2
Download worksheet
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
Upload your syllabus
or
add an exam manually
Practice
Summary
Previous
11 of 16
Next
16. Electroanalytical Techniques / Voltammetry / Problem 11
Problem 11
How do ionization energy and electron affinity work together in a galvanic cell?
A
Both should be low to facilitate electron flow.
B
High ionization energy at the anode and low electron affinity at the cathode facilitate electron flow.
C
Both should be high to facilitate electron flow.
D
Low ionization energy at the anode and high electron affinity at the cathode facilitate electron flow.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer