Analytical Chemistry Final - Part 2 of 2
Analytical Chemistry Final - Part 2 of 2
15. Redox Titrations / Titrations and Titration Curves / Problem 4
Problem 4
If you have 25 mL of 0.200 M HCl and you titrate it with 0.100 M NaOH, what is the equivalence volume of NaOH?
A
100 mL
B
50 mL
C
25 mL
D
75 mL
