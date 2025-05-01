Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry Final - Part 2 of 2
SAMPLE
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry / Reference Electrodes / Problem 1
Problem 1

Calculate the cell potential for a silver-silver chloride reference electrode under non-standard conditions when the chloride ion concentration is 0.1 M. Assume the standard cell potential is 0.222 V.