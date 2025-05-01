Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry Final - Part 2 of 2
SAMPLE
14. Electrodes and Potentiometry / Glass Electrodes and pH Measurements / Problem 3
At 40 degrees Celsius, the ionization constant of water (Kw) is 2.92 x 10-14. What is the pH of a neutral solution at this temperature?