Analytical Chemistry Final - Part 2 of 2
Analytical Chemistry Final - Part 2 of 2
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry / Instrument Components / Problem 16
Problem 16
What is the primary purpose of mass spectrometry?
A
To measure the density of a liquid sample.
B
To identify the color of a compound.
C
To calculate the boiling point of a substance.
D
To determine the mass-to-charge ratio of gaseous ions.
