- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
For the reaction: 2 NO(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 NO2(g), what will happen if both the pressure is decreased and the temperature is increased?
Calculate the enthalpy change for the reaction: CH4(g) + 2 O2(g) → CO2(g) + 2 H2O(l), given the following enthalpies of formation: CH4(g) = -74.8 kJ/mol, CO2(g) = -393.5 kJ/mol, H2O(l) = -285.8 kJ/mol.
Given the compounds CH4(g) and C2H6(g), which has a higher entropy and why?
Given ΔG° = -40 kJ/mol and R = 8.314 J/mol·K, calculate the equilibrium constant K at 298 K.
Given the molar solubility of calcium fluoride (CaF2) is 2.14 x 10-4 M, calculate its Ksp.
Which of the following reactions illustrates the formation of an oxyacid?
Synthesize the information: If a solution's pH changes from 6 to 9, what happens to the H+ and OH- concentrations?
If two oxyacids have the same number of oxygen atoms, what factor determines their relative acidity?
A solution contains 0.10 M NaCl and is saturated with AgCl. What is the initial concentration of Cl- ions, and how does this affect the solubility of AgCl?
How would you express the solubility product (Ksp) of a compound using activity coefficients?
Calculate the pH of a saturated solution of Mg(OH)2 in 0.1 M NaCl, given Ksp = 1.8 x 10-11 and activity coefficient for OH- is 0.90.
If 0.2 mol of NaOH is dissolved in 2 L of water, what is the concentration of hydroxide ions?
How does the Bronsted-Lowry definition of a base differ from the Arrhenius definition?
Predict the behavior of NH3 when it reacts with BF3.
How does an increase in temperature affect the ion product constant (Kw) and the equilibrium of auto-ionization?
Using an ICE chart, calculate the equilibrium concentration of H3O+ for a weak acid HA with initial concentration 0.1 M and Ka = 1.0 x 10-5.
Given a weak acid HA with an initial concentration of 0.1 M and a Ka of 1.8 x 10-5, use an ICE chart to find the equilibrium concentration of H3O+.
Given the ionic compound Al(NO3)3, classify the cation and determine its acidity.
Using the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation, calculate the pH of a buffer solution containing 0.2 M formic acid (pKa = 3.75) and 0.1 M sodium formate.
If the concentration of H2A in a solution is 0.1 M and Ka1 is 1.0 x 10-3, what is the concentration of H3O+ at equilibrium?
If Ka2 = 1.0 x 10-4 and Kb2 = 1.0 x 10-10, what is the value of Kw?
Calculate the pH of a buffer solution containing 0.1 M HSO3- and 0.05 M SO32- with pKa2 = 7.2.
Which form of the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation should be used for a solution containing H3A and H2A-?
Calculate the pKa for an acid with a Ka of 3.2 x 10-7.
Calculate the isoelectric point of a diprotic acid with pKa1 = 3.5 and pKa2 = 5.5.