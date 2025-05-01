Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry Midterm - Part 2 of 2
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Principal Species / Problem 24
Calculate the pKa for an acid with a Ka of 3.2 x 10-7.