Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Analytical Chemistry Midterm - Part 2 of 2
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
6. Chemical Equilibrium / Chemical Thermodynamics: Gibbs Free Energy / Problem 4
Problem 4

Given ΔG° = -40 kJ/mol and R = 8.314 J/mol·K, calculate the equilibrium constant K at 298 K.