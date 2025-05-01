Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry Midterm - Part 2 of 2
7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium / pH Revisited / Problem 11
Calculate the pH of a saturated solution of Mg(OH)2 in 0.1 M NaCl, given Ksp = 1.8 x 10-11 and activity coefficient for OH- is 0.90.