Analytical Chemistry Midterm - Part 2 of 2
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Isoelectric and Isoionic pH / Problem 25
Problem 25

Calculate the isoelectric point of a diprotic acid with pKa1 = 3.5 and pKa2 = 5.5.