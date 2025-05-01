Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry Midterm - Part 2 of 2
Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Buffers / Problem 19
Using the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation, calculate the pH of a buffer solution containing 0.2 M formic acid (pKa = 3.75) and 0.1 M sodium formate.