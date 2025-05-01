Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry Midterm - Part 2 of 2
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Diprotic Buffers / Problem 22
Calculate the pH of a buffer solution containing 0.1 M HSO3- and 0.05 M SO32- with pKa2 = 7.2.