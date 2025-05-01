Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry Midterm - Part 2 of 2
6. Chemical Equilibrium / Acid Strength / Problem 8
Problem 8
If two oxyacids have the same number of oxygen atoms, what factor determines their relative acidity?
A
The molecular weight of the acid.
B
The number of hydrogen atoms.
C
The electronegativity of the nonmetal.
D
The atomic radius of the nonmetal.
