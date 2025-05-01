Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Analytical Chemistry Midterm - Part 2 of 2
SAMPLE
This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria / Diprotic Acids and Bases / Problem 20
Problem 20

If the concentration of H2A in a solution is 0.1 M and Ka1 is 1.0 x 10-3, what is the concentration of H3O+ at equilibrium?